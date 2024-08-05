I can’t keep quiet anymore! GACHAGUA breaks silence on RUTO’s alleged involvement in his looming impeachment

Monday, August 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken silence on the alleged involvement of President William Ruto in his looming impeachment threat.
Speaking during an interview
with a Kikuyu radio station from his official residence in Mt. Kenya, Gachagua
absolved Ruto of any blame, noting that the Head of State is not involved in the
impeachment motion.
Gachagua further speculated that
the motion was fronted due to his efforts to galvanize the recruitment of Mt
Kenya leaders into government.
"I have not seen the
impeachment motion but I have heard rumours that it is being pursued because of
my efforts to secure government positions for our people and address issues
faced by avocado farmers," Gachagua stated.
Gachagua also emphasized
the need for the nation to prioritize pressing issues over political
maneuvers, attempting to push for individual interest.
"We have a lot of issues as
a country to tackle. Impeachment is not one of them. But if the members of
parliament deem it fit to impeach me amidst all these economic problems, I have
no problem at all," he remarked.
Gachagua’s comments came days
after his three senior aides were interrogated for hours by police in
an ongoing investigation into the funding of the anti-government demos that
were seen as an attempt to topple Ruto’s government.
Two Members of Parliament allied
to the DP from Nairobi were also questioned over the incident.
