I can’t keep quiet anymore! GACHAGUA breaks silence on RUTO’s alleged involvement in his looming impeachment





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken silence on the alleged involvement of President William Ruto in his looming impeachment threat.

Speaking during an interview with a Kikuyu radio station from his official residence in Mt. Kenya, Gachagua absolved Ruto of any blame, noting that the Head of State is not involved in the impeachment motion.

Gachagua further speculated that the motion was fronted due to his efforts to galvanize the recruitment of Mt Kenya leaders into government.

"I have not seen the impeachment motion but I have heard rumours that it is being pursued because of my efforts to secure government positions for our people and address issues faced by avocado farmers," Gachagua stated.

Gachagua also emphasized the need for the nation to prioritize pressing issues over political maneuvers, attempting to push for individual interest.

"We have a lot of issues as a country to tackle. Impeachment is not one of them. But if the members of parliament deem it fit to impeach me amidst all these economic problems, I have no problem at all," he remarked.

Gachagua’s comments came days after his three senior aides were interrogated for hours by police in an ongoing investigation into the funding of the anti-government demos that were seen as an attempt to topple Ruto’s government.

Two Members of Parliament allied to the DP from Nairobi were also questioned over the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST