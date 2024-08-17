Watch the moment a Standard Media Group employee threatened to take his own life over salary delays (VIDEO)

Saturday, August 17, 2024 - There was panic at Standard Media Group headquarters along Mombasa Road on Friday after a staff member threatened to take his own life over salary delays.
The disgruntled staff identified as Zanji Mukenya lamented
that he had not been paid for months.
He went to the rooftop and threatened to jump to his death.
“I need my money today. I am not leaving here without my money.
"I either die or get my money,” he was heard saying in a video that has
gone viral.
A colleague in the newsroom tried to intervene and calm down
the distressed man in vain.
The incident comes a few weeks after employees at the giant
media station downed their tools, demanding their
salary arrears in full.
It is alleged that the employees have not been paid for over
5 months.
Watch the video.
This is heartbreaking, someone kindly check on Zanji Mukenya, he’s been work for @StandardKenya— KOT Sonko™🇰🇪 (@sonko_254) August 16, 2024
Zanji Mukenya has posted on his instagram demanding his payment else he’s gonna cut his life short.
Depression is real, reach out to him kindly. pic.twitter.com/asQwe8wASy
