AOKO OTIENO alleged that RACHEL RUTO was caught in a hotel room with Sofapaka FC boss ELLY KALEKWA - Is this why she was arrested? Details of the 2016 incident.





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - Days before fiery blogger Aoko Otieno was arrested, she had alleged that First Lady Rachel Ruto was caught in a hotel room with Sofapaka FC boss Elly Kalekwa, leading to his deportation.

The incident happened in 2016 at a hotel along Lang’ata Road when Ruto was the deputy president.

Kalekwa was found seated on the bed by Ruto’s bodyguards while Rachel was standing by the bathroom.

Kalekwa was roughed up by the bodyguards despite Rachel’s pleas that he had come to give her some money for a harambee.

The bodyguards continued beating up the Congolese and then called their boss for further instructions.

The security agents had been tipped off about the regular meetings between Kalekwa and Rachel.

When Kalekwa arrived at the hotel that day, a staffer alerted Ruto’s bodyguards who rushed in within 20 minutes.

Using a master key from the reception, they opened the room where Kalekwa and Rachel were liaising.

The bodyguards beat Kalekwa like a dog and took away his golden bracelets, watch, pricey necklace, and money in local currency and dollars before dragging him to the parking lot.

He was driven to his house in Kileleshwa where the bodyguards inexplicably turned their wrath on Kalekwa’s wife.

They then ransacked his house and took anything of value as they waited for further instructions from the boss.

When Ruto called to say he had secured the deportation orders, the security agents divided Kalekwa’s four high-end vehicles among themselves and dropped the bloodied Congolese at the airport where he was immediately deported through Uganda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.