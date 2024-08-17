Revellers die on the spot in a fatal accident along Kiambu Road after a drinking spree at Kentwood Address Club - The car was written off (PHOTOs).





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - Several revellers died on the spot after a Subaru they were traveling in was involved in a fatal accident at Thindigua along Kiambu Road.

According to sources, the victims spent the night partying at Kentwood Address.

The driver lost control of the vehicle as they were heading home in the wee hours of the morning, leading to the fatal accident.

The ill-fated Subaru was written off after it crashed into trees before landing in a thicket.

See photos of the accident scene.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.