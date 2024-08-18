Watch the moment police officers stormed into a church in Taveta at night and interrupted the service over too much noise (VIDEO).

Monday, August 19, 2024 - There was drama over the weekend after police officers raided a church in Taveta during Kesha and interrupted the service, following complaints from the area residents over noise pollution.
The worshippers were
making a lot of noise despite the church being located in a residential area.
Police stormed into the
church at 3AM and interrupted the service, leading to a confrontation with the
congregation.
In the video, a police
officer is seen moving to the pulpit and trying to switch off the microphone.
He
engages in a heated debate with the pastor who was presiding over the service.
The worshippers are heard in the background
calling out the cop and telling him to respect the altar.
''Respect
the altar. Shuka chini,'' the worshippers shout.
Cases
of churches located in residential areas making a lot of noise during overnight
keshas are common.
Last year, The National Environment Management
Authority (NEMA) ranked religious establishments, such as churches and mosques,
as the most contributors to noise pollution in Kenya.
Watch the video.
Are Kenyans aware that police intervened yesterday in taveta at a church that was making too much noise from midnight 3am ? 🚨 I think it's high time churches & all religious institutions are banned from residential areas . Morara pic.twitter.com/Vx9YEixr1u— Sholla Ard 🇰🇪 (@sholard_mancity) August 18, 2024
