WAMUCHOMBA reveals why she sympathizes with newly sworn-in Treasury CS JOHN MBADI - He never saw this coming!!





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has revealed why she sympathizes with newly sworn-in Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wamuchomba who was elected on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket, claimed that Mbadi was handed over a struggling ministry, which she termed a 'shell without honey'.

The lawmaker affirmed that she had no doubts about the capability of the new Treasury CS but was concerned about the status of his assignment.

"I sympathise with my buddy CS for Treasury John Mbadi. Listening to His predecessor, I have many doubts, not in the person of Mbadi, but on the status of the assignment. No sane man will allow you to dig his hive if there’s any honey left.

"The shell given to Mbadi has no honey left. We have obviously ignored the Laffer Curve principle of taxation and politicized taxation," Wamuchomba remarked.

Wamuchomba's remarks come after Mbadi officially took over from his predecessor, Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u, on Monday.

While handing over the crucial docket, Ndung'u warned Mbadi of the tough times ahead, especially after the withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST