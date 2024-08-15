GACHAGUA vows to support four ODM members who were appointed to the Cabinet by RUTO to form a ‘Nusu Mkate’ Government





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to support members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) who have been appointed to the cabinet by President William Ruto.

Gachagua, who accompanied President William Ruto on his three-day development tour in Kisii and Nyamira Counties, stated that the Kenya Kwanza administration will support the four ODM CSs appointed by Ruto to head various dockets in the broad-based cabinet.

Gachagua added that the broad-based cabinet formed by Ruto will unite Kenyans by bridging the wide rift in the country, adding that he will support the president in bringing together citizens from different regions.

“Unaona Rais anajaribu uunganisha wananchi, hata wale wamekuja walikuwa ODM na ni mawaziri tutawa support. Tutawaunga mkono.

"Hii Kenya ni ya sisi wote na kwa hivyo rais sisi tunakuunga mkono. Unite us let us make this country move forward,” Gachagua said.

Ruto appointed John Mbadi as CS for National Treasury, Ali Hassan Joho as CS for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Wycliffe Oparanya as CS for the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs, and Opiyo Wandayi as CS for Energy.

