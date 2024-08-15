JOHO, OPARANYA, MBADI and WANDAYI told they must be loyal to President RUTO and not RAILA ODINGA anymore





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Head of Public Service and Chief of Staff, Felix Kosgey, has instructed the newly appointed cabinet secretaries to demonstrate loyalty to President William Ruto, the leader of the government.

During an induction at the National Defence University of Kenya in Karen, Kosgey told the cabinet secretaries—especially those from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)—that they were part of an army with only one general, the country's commander-in-chief, William Ruto, and emphasized that loyalty to him was both unconditional and mandatory.

This came only hours after Cooperatives and MSMEs CS Wycliff Oparanya indicated that in the event he was directed to carry out unpopular policies, he would not oblige.

They were also inducted on safeguarding the national interests, the machinery of State, the mechanics of parliamentary engagement and the tenets of effective communication and branding.

The trainers, who included senior government officials and security operatives, instructed the cabinet secretaries on how to conduct themselves in public, their posture, and their stance on various issues such as foreign relations and security matters.

When Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took to the podium to close the induction ceremony, he reminded the CSs that they were soldiers in an army that had only one general; President William Ruto.

