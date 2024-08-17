WAMUCHOMBA and BABU OWINO vow to join Gen Z protests on August 27th – RUTO Must Resign!!





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchoba, and her Embakasi East Counterpart, Babu Owino, have vowed to join Gen Z protests scheduled for August 27, 2024.

The protests dubbed "Occupy Parliament" are set to demand that President Ruto disband Parliament and call for fresh elections to elect new leaders.

On Friday, Wamuchomba said they would no longer be intimidated by accusations of funding protests, inciting Gen Zs, or related claims.

"Young people of Kenya should now know that they have the support of Members of Parliament like ourselves," she said.

Echoing Wamuchomba's sentiments, Babu stated that the people of Kenya are demanding the government to demonstrate the reforms being undertaken to enhance the competence of the country's leadership.

"The young people are asking that you show them the reforms that you are proposing in order to address corruption and looting of government resources by the people who are under your direct supervision," Babu said

