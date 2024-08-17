LUOs will never be in the Opposition again – CS OPIYO WANDAYI says and urges them to support RUTO fully





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - Newly appointed Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, has stated that members of the Luo community will never be in the opposition again.

Speaking on Saturday during his homecoming party in Sijimbo, Wandayi declared that the Nyanza region will never again be excluded from any future government.

“As a community, we have decided that we will work with the government.

"We are working while inside and not just now but tomorrow and also in the future.

"It is our wish that never again a government will be formed and we are not part of it.

"Never again will a government be formed without inclusion of our people,” he said.

The former Minority Leader appreciated President Ruto for making a bold decision to constitute a government every community feels accommodated and part of.

“We also thank ODM leader Raila Odinga for sending us to sit in the Executive.

"For us, it is a defining moment and turning point. We are saying in one accord that never shall we find ourselves outside government,” he noted.

The CS said as the country starts the journey of unity, they will ensure that the development agenda will extend to every community.

