"I will never abandon Gen Zs like RAILA ODINGA, who went to ‘eat’ with RUTO," – KALONZO vows





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to never abandon Gen Zs who have been protesting for the past two months, demanding government accountability and the resignation of President William Ruto.

Speaking in Machakos on Friday during a women's leadership summit organized by Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Kalonzo warned that those thinking the Gen Z movement has ended are deceiving themselves.

“If one thinks the Gen Z story is over, they are deceiving themselves.

"This country will never be the same in terms of governance,” Kalonzo said.

Going forward, Kalonzo said people will accept nothing, but transparency and inclusivity.

“Even if I’m left standing alone, I will stand with the people of Kenya and I will stand with Gen Zs.

"Times have changed and so, this is it. Look at me, I’m speaking from Machakos where Kenya’s capital was in 1902 before it was moved to Nairobi, but it started in Voi in 1897,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST