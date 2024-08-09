Wameanza Kutapikia Wakenya - See this video posted on Tiktok after JOHO was sworn in as Mining CS.





Friday, August 9, 2024 - One of Hassan Joho’s handlers has angered a section of social media users after he posted a video displaying opulence after Joho was sworn in as Mining CS.

In the video, Joho is seen being driven in his official car with the Kenyan flag along State House Road.

Joho was relaxing at the back of his vehicle making a phone call while dressed in a designer suit.

The display of opulence by Joho and his handlers was condemned by a section of Kenyans on social media.

"This display of opulence is what drove young people to the streets. Kenyan politicians never learn,’’ commented an X user.

Display of opulence by Cabinet Secretaries is among the issues that Gen Zs raised when they took to the streets to protest.

Watch the video.

Cabinet secretary Mining and blue economy. 001 joho Already the flag hapo mbele plus wiu wiu 😂 cruising nicely pic.twitter.com/3zu6zjsfAS — ekwenye_ (@EkwenyeD) August 8, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.