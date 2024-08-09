See how Cabinet Secretary WYCLIFFE OPARANYA introduced his two wives - His girlfriend MARY BIKET was missing (VIDEO).

Friday, August 9, 2024 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya hosted a party at his lavish Karen home to celebrate his swearing-in, where he introduced his two wives.
Oparanya called his two wives to the podium and started by
introducing his first wife.
He said he started life with his first wife and showered
praises to her for taking good care of him.
He described her as a good woman and thanked her for taking
care of his family.
“When I am not around, she is in charge,” Oparanya said as
guests who had been invited to the party cheered.
He went ahead and introduced his second wife Sharon Malanya.
Sharon stays at Oparanya’s Runda home and is in charge of
grooming him.
Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biket, was absent from the party.
Look at how Wycliffe Oparanya Introduced his two Wives.— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) August 9, 2024
Guess who is Missing? 😁 pic.twitter.com/I2vQ1WwuiY
