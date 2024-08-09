Stop these shenanigans; RUTO is going nowhere! PAULINE NJOROGE blasts Gen Zs after their underwhelming Nane Nane revolution as she tells them to give up





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Digital Strategist Pauline Njoroge has poured cold water on the Gen Z protests calling for the resignation of President William Ruto, saying that will not happen.

In a statement yesterday, Njoroge said the right time for Kenyans to remove the Head of State was on June 25 when the protests hit the climax.

She noted that after yesterday’s anticlimax nane nane protests, it will be hard for the Gen Zs to force Ruto out of office.

“If Kenyans wanted Ruto to go wherever, 25th June 2024 was the day. That was the climax!

"The minute protestors went back home that evening, it was the end of that story, and imagining that that defining moment can be recreated in the next couple of weeks is wishful thinking,” said Njoroge.

According to Njoroge, the hype around nane nane protests is futile and it is disadvantaging business people who have been forced to close their businesses out of fear.

She noted that it was unfair for traders to close their outlets due to violent protests, adding that they are innocent Kenyans who are also facing the same challenges as everyone else.

“The hype around nane nane, tisa tisa, kumi kumi etc is just hot air! The only people it’s disadvantaging are those who do business in town and can’t stay open on such a day out of fear.

“It is unfair that we continue subjecting traders to a volatile situation which will only make their financial situation worse, yet they are innocent Kenyans who are going through what everyone else is facing,” she remarked.

Njoroge pointed out that everyone was very supportive of the protests at the beginning but it was time for the protests to stop.

She mentioned that the swearing-in of Cabinet Secretaries marked the end of the protests and Kenyans should now wait and see if they will deliver.

