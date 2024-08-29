WAMALWA raises a red flag as he reveals the ‘evil’ thing RUTO is planning to do with the help of RAILA ODINGA.





Thursday, August 29, 2024 – President William Ruto may be planning to be a lifetime President with the help of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

DAP-K Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa revealed that there is a plot to amend the Kenyan constitution to abolish the presidential term limit, potentially allowing President Ruto to rule indefinitely.

According to the former Defence Cabinet Secretary, Ruto is expecting little resistance as he mutilates the Constitution since Raila is on his side.

“Today we are here to say we want to defend our Constitution and to protect it because this Constitution is under threat.”

"We know there is a plan to amend this Constitution, there is even a plan to remove term limits, and we have said we will protect the Constitution,” Wamalwa claimed.

At the same time, the DAP-K leader slammed Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni after he attacked Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Tuesday.

Wamalwa said he was shocked to see Museveni attack Babu, adding that the MP is the age of the Ugandan President’s grandsons.

“We were very shocked yesterday when we heard one of the heads of state attack someone who is supposed to be his grandson,” said Wamalwa.

“I am a very close friend of His Excellency Yoweri Museveni. I have known him for more than twenty years and have been his advocate.

"I don't know Bobi Wine, but Bobi Wine knows Babu Owino. Babu Owino and Bobi Wine are friends," he added.

Museveni on Tuesday called out Babu over his links to Ugandan politicians who are against the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

