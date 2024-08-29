Celebrations as Kenya police in Haiti ambush and neutralise members of the dreaded gang after JOE BIDEN did this – Look!





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - The Kenyan police officers in Haiti have reportedly neutralised several gang members in an ambush attack conducted jointly with the Haitian Police Force.

According to a police report, more than 15 armored vehicles were spotted ferrying the officers towards the districts of Bel-Air and Solino located in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital.

The mission, which commenced in the wee hours of the morning, saw targeted operational areas of the two districts cordoned off before the operations kicked off.

While confirming the reports, the head of the peacekeepers Godfrey Otunge termed the operation as the biggest ever lodged against the gangs since the start of the mission three months ago.

According to Otunge, the locals who were informed about the operations were evacuated from the mission areas leaving behind the gangsters who tried to stage resistance against the officers.

It was during the operation that the officers shot down an undisclosed number of gang members with others escaping through the narrow street corridors.

Otunge, in his update, affirmed the officers’ commitment to restoring peace in Haiti, warning gangs of continued operations unless they surrender.

However, during the impromptu operation, three officers from the Haitian National Police reportedly sustained slight injuries and were treated.

Following the successful operation, the locals commended the police officers and expressed optimism that if such operations were maintained, then the gangs would be eradicated.

The mission comes hardly four days after the officers received 24 armored mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles from the United States government.

