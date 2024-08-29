The young Nairobi man who accidentally exposed a pistol in the trending TikTok video was hunted down by cops and killed - Details emerge.


Thursday, August 29, 2024 - A video of a young man accidentally exposing a pistol while dancing during a road trip has been trending on TikTok.

He had tucked the illegal firearm in his waist.

It is now emerging that the man in the trending video was hunted down by cops and killed.

He was reportedly a member of a dreaded gang in Nairobi’s Eastlands area called Jeshi Ya Allah.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments