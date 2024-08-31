‘Vomiting on hungry Kenyans’: Politicians landed in 16 choppers during CS OPIYO WANDAYI’s homecoming ceremony (VIDEO).

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Politicians invited to the homecoming ceremony of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi displayed opulence after they landed in 16 choppers.
The colourful ceremony was attended by President William
Ruto, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, and other key politicians allied to the Orange
Democratic Movement (ODM).
Former Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula shared a
video of 16 choppers that landed during the ceremony on his X account and
wrote, “They who said ... We found empty coffers. Just landed in Siaya in
16 choppers,”
The public display of opulence by the leaders in government
and opposition comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make
ends meet, with a report showing that most Kenyans are surviving on one meal a
day.
Watch the video.
They who said .. We found empty coffers! ..Just landed in Siaya in 16 choppers! @OpiyoWandayi— Hon Ayub Savula (@HonAyubSavula) August 31, 2024
Kenya iko pesa mingi. #Homecoming ##Siaya #angukanayo #angukanayochallenge #PresidentRuto #RigathiGachagua #KUPPET #Cs #opiyowandayi #Kenya#earthquake pic.twitter.com/xUTC87nLOi
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments