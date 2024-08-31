‘Vomiting on hungry Kenyans’: Politicians landed in 16 choppers during CS OPIYO WANDAYI’s homecoming ceremony (VIDEO).





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Politicians invited to the homecoming ceremony of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi displayed opulence after they landed in 16 choppers.

The colourful ceremony was attended by President William Ruto, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, and other key politicians allied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Former Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula shared a video of 16 choppers that landed during the ceremony on his X account and wrote, “They who said ... We found empty coffers. Just landed in Siaya in 16 choppers,”

The public display of opulence by the leaders in government and opposition comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet, with a report showing that most Kenyans are surviving on one meal a day.

