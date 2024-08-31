LABAN MACHOKA travelled to the village to celebrate with his parents after acquiring a new car, only for unknown people to torch it at night (PHOTOs).













Saturday, August 31, 2024 - A man identified as Laban Machoka is counting losses after his new car, a Toyota Probox, was torched by unknown people at night.

After acquiring the car, he travelled to the village to celebrate with his parents.

He woke up in the morning, only to find out that the car had been torched and reduced to ashes.

He shared photos of the damaged car on his Facebook page and wrote, “The reason why we will never grow...people are never happy with our little temporal achievement. Whoever did this.....while we were asleep may you never have peace,’’

























