DRAMA as a fearless woman kicks out plain cloth cops from her house - Is Kenya becoming a police state? (VIDEO).





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - A young lady has gone viral after she was captured on camera forcefully ejecting police officers in civilian clothes from her home.

The officers, who reportedly entered her house uninvited, were confronted by the woman and a man believed to be her husband, both demanding that they leave immediately.

In the video, the infuriated lady is seen accusing the rogue police officers of lacking manners and invading their privacy.

Her frustration was evident as she referred to a growing concern about police officers arresting citizens without following the law.

“You’ve made it a habit of just showing up in our homes to arrest us,” she lamented, prompting the police officers to leave.

The video, which has been shared widely on social media, has sparked debate on social media, with most people supporting the brave lady for confronting the police officers.

The video comes at a time when cases of police abductions are on the rise in the country.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident that occurred in a residential apartment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.