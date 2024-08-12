VIDEO of RAILA sharing a light moment with KAGAME after he accompanied his ‘brother’ RUTO for the swearing-in ceremony - Baba is international.





Monday, August 12, 2024 - ODM leader Raila Odinga accompanied President William Ruto for the swearing-in ceremony of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

Raila was captured on camera sharing a light moment with Kagame as he left the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda’s Capital after being sworn in.

Kagame, 66, who ran under the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) ticket, secured his fourth term by overwhelmingly defeating his two challengers — Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana.

Kagame is among the Presidents who have endorsed Raila Odinga’s candidature for the coveted African Union Chairmanship.

