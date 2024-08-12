You’re either with Gen Z and the people of Kenya or against them – KALONZO calls out RAILA ODINGA’s hypocrisy after he joined RUTO’s Government.





Monday, August 12,2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to tell Kenyans whether he is on the side of the oppressed or oppressor.

Speaking after attending a church in Thika on Sunday, Kalonzo said Kenyans are wise enough to determine the leaders working for their best interests.

“HakunaWajingaKenya; you are either for the people of Kenya or against them! It’s as simple as that!” he said.

Musyoka, who was accompanied by Democratic Action Party leader Eugene Wamalwa, asked Kenyans to stand firm, especially at this time of uncertainty.

“There will be a lot of lies, but you will see what God will do,” he said.

Alluding to the state of the nation, Musyoka said that he and others had visited a mortuary where they saw Kenyans with bodies riddled with police bullets.

He added that they had also visited the injured at hospitals.

“We cannot pretend all is well. #HakunaWajingaKenya.

"As Wamalwa has so clearly put it, you’re either with Gen Z and the people of Kenya or against them. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST