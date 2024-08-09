Video of Citizen TV’s SWALEH MDOE making snarky remarks and laughing as an unarmed protestor was being violently arrested for executing his constitutional rights angers Kenyans (Watch).









Friday, August 9, 2024 - Citizen TV’s journalist Swaleh Mdoe has been criticized for being unprofessional after he made snarky remarks as an unarmed protestor was being mishandled by the police in the Nairobi Central Business District.

Mdoe was reporting live and making fun of the situation as the youthful protester was being brutalized by the police for exercising his democratic rights.

A section of Kenyans on X called out the seasoned journalist for not upholding media ethics by mocking the protester with his sarcastic remarks.

“Swaleh Mdoe is making snarky remarks as an unarmed protestor is being arrested for executing his constitutional right. Local githeri media, we will remember,’’ an X user wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.