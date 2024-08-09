RAILA convenes ODM crisis meeting ahead of his exit to take up AU Chairmanship role – Is he planning to hand over the baton?





Friday, August 9, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has convened a crucial meeting with ODM members today.

The meeting, which has been shrouded in some secrecy, comes at a time when the party is grappling with internal leadership disputes and broader strategic concerns.

A source within ODM revealed that the meeting is just the beginning of a series of discussions aimed at resolving the leadership issues now that Raila wants to exit the party to take up the leadership role at the African Union (AU).

"Yes, there is a meeting tomorrow (today), but we cannot disclose the agenda of the meeting yet.

"There are so many meetings that will happen. You know Baba [Raila Odinga] is exiting to go to AU, so they will be needed for ODM and Azimio," the source stated, hinting at Raila's expected departure to assume a role at the African Union.

The Central Management Committee of ODM is set to focus on addressing the increasing tensions within the party’s leadership ranks.

These tensions have been exacerbated by recent political developments, including President William Ruto’s appointment of senior ODM members to cabinet positions after their successful vetting by the National Assembly.

The departure of key figures like Ali Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya from their roles as deputy party leaders has left a power vacuum within ODM, leading to fierce competition among members vying for these influential positions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST