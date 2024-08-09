Rogue police officers shot at LARRY MADOWO and his CNN team directly while covering protests in Nairobi CBD - This is shameful (VIDEO)





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Seasoned journalist Larry Madowo and his CNN team faced police brutality while covering anti-government protests in Nairobi CBD on Thursday, with rogue cops shooting directly at them.

Larry was hit by a fragment after the cops shot a tear gas canister in his direction.

According to Madowo, the cops shot directly at him and his team at least twice as they covered the protests.

In the video, Madowo is heard asking the cops why they were firing at him.

“Why are you firing at me,” he asks and takes cover.

Other journalists who had flocked to Nairobi CBD to cover the protests were also brutalized by the police.

BREAKING: Kenyan police targeted me directly today. I was hit by a fragment after officers aimed at me and my CNN team at least twice while covering protests in Nairobi pic.twitter.com/Nh8F7HOvjI — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) August 8, 2024

