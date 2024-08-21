U.S. turns heat on RUTO as BIDEN demands the immediate arrests of rogue police officers who maimed, kidnapped and killed Gen Zs during protests





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 – The U.S. has piled pressure on President William Ruto to take serious action against the rogue police officers who kidnapped, tortured, and even killed unarmed Gen Z during the deadly anti-government protests.

In a statement, US Senator Chris Murphy, a prominent member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, took a firm stance on the issue, demanding swift justice for the victims of police brutality.

Following his recent trip to Kenya, Murphy directly conveyed the U.S. government’s demand for accountability to President Ruto.

Murphy’s visit comes on the heels of similar concerns raised by Uzra Zeya, the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, during a visit in July.

"The violent and poorly executed crackdowns like those we witnessed during the protests often lead to more instability rather than stability," Murphy stated.

He emphasized that the US-Kenya relationship, while strong, could not reach its full potential unless there was a genuine commitment from Ruto’s administration to hold those responsible for the abuses accountable.

“I think it’s really important for U.S. leaders to convey those concerns and make it clear that our relationship can’t be at its strongest level unless there is a real commitment from the Kenyan government to hold anyone that engages in abuse, particularly in the context of these protests, accountable,” he added.

The crackdown has overshadowed the previously warm relations between Nairobi and Washington, notably highlighted by Ruto’s state visit to the U.S. in May.

The Kenyan DAILY POST