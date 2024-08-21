Iko kazi! RUTO’s Government announces massive job opportunities in the Public Service – Here is how to apply

Wednesday August 21, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has announced massive job opportunities for job seekers in various ministries and state departments.
The 270 advertised positions cover a wide
range of roles, from administration officers to drivers and counsellors, with
the application deadlines fast approaching.
This extensive recruitment drive includes 42
posts within the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, specifically
for Assistant County Commissioners.
In a bid to bolster the correctional services,
the Kenya Prisons Service is seeking to fill seven key positions. This includes
one post for Deputy Director, Social Welfare/Counselling Services, and six
posts for Assistant Director, Social Welfare.
The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium
Enterprises (MSME) Development has rolled out a recruitment plan, advertising
for a wide array of positions.
The State Department for Public Service
advertised 48 positions, including two posts for Director, Counselling and Wellness
Services, and 14 for Assistant Director in the same field.
Additionally, the department is seeking
expertise in management consultancy, public service reforms, and research, with
a total of 31 positions available.
Parliamentary Affairs has announced several
roles critical to legislative processes, including two Legislative Affairs
Officer positions, three Parliamentary Affairs Officer roles, and eight
Co-ordination and Strategy Officer posts.
Ministry of Transport has advertised two
positions each for Assistant Director of Air Transport and Assistant Director
of Shipping and Maritime.
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Creative Economy
has advertised for a Director, of Youth Development, reflecting its focus on
youth empowerment and the creative economy.
The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has
130 positions up for grabs.
Interested and qualified candidates are
encouraged to apply online through the Public Service Commission (PSC) website
by September 10, 2024.
