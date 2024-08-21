Iko kazi! RUTO’s Government announces massive job opportunities in the Public Service – Here is how to apply





Wednesday August 21, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has announced massive job opportunities for job seekers in various ministries and state departments.

The 270 advertised positions cover a wide range of roles, from administration officers to drivers and counsellors, with the application deadlines fast approaching.

This extensive recruitment drive includes 42 posts within the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, specifically for Assistant County Commissioners.

In a bid to bolster the correctional services, the Kenya Prisons Service is seeking to fill seven key positions. This includes one post for Deputy Director, Social Welfare/Counselling Services, and six posts for Assistant Director, Social Welfare.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development has rolled out a recruitment plan, advertising for a wide array of positions.

The State Department for Public Service advertised 48 positions, including two posts for Director, Counselling and Wellness Services, and 14 for Assistant Director in the same field.

Additionally, the department is seeking expertise in management consultancy, public service reforms, and research, with a total of 31 positions available.

Parliamentary Affairs has announced several roles critical to legislative processes, including two Legislative Affairs Officer positions, three Parliamentary Affairs Officer roles, and eight Co-ordination and Strategy Officer posts.

Ministry of Transport has advertised two positions each for Assistant Director of Air Transport and Assistant Director of Shipping and Maritime.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Creative Economy has advertised for a Director, of Youth Development, reflecting its focus on youth empowerment and the creative economy.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has 130 positions up for grabs.

Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply online through the Public Service Commission (PSC) website by September 10, 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST