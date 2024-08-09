U.S President JOE BIDEN blasts RUTO over corruption in his Government and police brutality during Gen Z protests – LOOK!





Friday, August 9, 2024 - The United States Government has censured President William Ruto’s administration for using excessive force on Gen Z protestors.

Speaking on Thursday, U.S. Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya condemned the abuse of human rights by Ruto‘s regime.

Zeya asked the Kenya Kwanza administration to prosecute security officers who have employed extra-legal tactics to crack down on peaceful protesters.

Zeya said that Ruto's recent public commitment to upholding the rule of law is insufficient without concrete action against those abusing human rights.

"I encourage President Ruto to take concrete action on his recent public pledges to strengthen the rule of law, strengthen anti-corruption initiatives, and advance accountability within his own government.

“I think the key question is implementing these commitments into action. One specific area is the importance of investigating reports of security forces abuses, prosecuting those responsible, and ensuring that accountability is achieved," Zeya said.

