Did RUTO order Police officers to beat JIMMY WANJIGI’s children when they raided his home on Thursday? – See what happened!









Friday, August 9, 2024 - The children of renowned businessman Jimmy Wanjigi have accused police officers of beating them during the raid on their home on Thursday evening.

Wanjigi's eldest child, Maina, said the officers arrived at the home and forced their way in by breaking the door.

Maina claimed about five officers beat him up before extending the brute force to his sister and mother.

They were forced to lie on the floor and were still attacked despite complying with the police orders.

"They came around 7 pm, forced their way in and broke the door. Personally, I was beaten up by five officers. Once they entered, they assaulted my sister and mother.

"They asked them to lie down on the floor and kicked them in the heads.

"From there, we had no choice but to cooperate. They went on with a thorough search," Maina said.

The son also said the police officers were bragging that they were receiving orders from the state house and nobody could question them.

Wanjigi's lawyers revealed that the officers conducted two searches at different times without a warrant. They caused damage and took valuables, including money, phones, iPads, and watches.

Wanjigi was not found during the searches.

The lawyers also dismissed claims that police discovered communication gadgets and four teargas canisters in his vehicles, saying they were planted by police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST