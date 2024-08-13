Unmasking notorious Kikuyu con lady JUDY WANJIRU MBURU - See how she is conning Kenyans of their hard earned money (PHOTO).





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - A victim who lost Ksh 200,000 has exposed Judy Wanjiru Mburu for running a rogue recruitment agency that promises jobseekers lucrative opportunities abroad.

The victim paid the money to the suspected fraudster to facilitate her relocation to Canada.

After a few months, the suspect blocked her and cut communication.

When she visited the agency’s office in Muthaiga, she found it closed.

She was informed that the office had been shut down due to rent arrears.

The victim later discovered that Judy had conned a lot of job seekers looking for jobs abroad.

Shockingly, her sham agency is registered under the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System.









