KATHY KIUNA is back to flaunting lavish lifestyle after her husband’s death - Rides in a flashy Mercedes Benz GLE Couple before being chauffeured into a chopper (VIDEO).





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Controversial city preacher Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) has left tongues wagging after she posted a video alighting from a luxurious Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe before boarding a chopper.

In the video, the charismatic preacher, who thrives in the prosperity gospel, is seen being welcomed by her followers as she alights from the Benz.

She then boards a chopper and buckles up.

She captioned the video “Coming Soon,” leaving her followers in suspense.

The video comes a few weeks after her husband was buried.

Kathy is known for displaying opulence to the public, despite facing a backlash.

She defended her flashy lifestyle during an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, saying she is not worried about what critics have to say about the kind of life she and her family lead.

“I am not hurt by claims that my lifestyle is too lavish for a preacher. It really doesn't hurt,” she said.

“If you do not know me, of course, you will say things about me.

"You can be well off, but that does not mean that one cannot be humble.

"I think I am a very humble human being, but I believe that God has called us to live life and live it well,” she added.

Watch the video.

