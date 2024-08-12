Mombasa-based actress and CS JOHO’s alleged girlfriend, ELIZABETH SONIA MICHAEL, tattoos his name near her chest (PHOTOs).



Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Mombasa-based actress Elizabeth Sonia Michael, who came into the limelight after she appeared in the Maria TV series aired on Citizen TV, has left netizens talking after she tattooed CS Hassan Joho’s name near her chest.

Elizabeth is alleged to be among Joho’s girlfriends, with reports indicating that he sponsors her lifestyle.

He even secured her a job in the county when he was a governor.

The beautiful actress doesn’t hide her love for the Mining Cabinet Secretary.

She is fond of wearing t-shirts printed with his images and now, she has gone the extra mile to prove her love for him by tattooing his name on her body.

She posted the photos on her Instagram account and wrote, “ So in love with my tattoo,”

















