Unmasked: Meet SALLY, the slay queen who stabbed her colleague after they were invited to a Kilimani Airbnb by Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku for ‘fun’ (PHOTOs).









Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - A few weeks ago, Patricia Muthoni was stabbed at a Kilimani Airbnb by a lady called Sally after they were invited for paid ‘fun’ by Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku.

Speaking to Citizen TV, Patricia said Sally picked a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the abdomen after a fight broke out during a drinking spree.

After the assault, she was locked in the room and left alone.

She was rescued by security guards who heard her scream.

Patricia was taken to the hospital and later recorded a statement at Kilimani Police Station.

“The stab wound was so deep, it was on the lower abdomen,” Kilimani Police Commander Kobia Bariu told the media.

Sally was arrested and later released under controversial circumstances, with reports indicating that the Senator might have bribed police officers handling the case.

Sally’s identity has since been unmasked.

See her photos below.

Watch the video of the altercation if you missed it.

Lamu senator Joseph Githuku invited two clads and one stabbed the other in Kilimani apartment. The guy who brought them tried to resolve the issue pic.twitter.com/QG7i6ybyKK — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.