SALLY, the lady who stabbed her friend after Lamu Senator invited them to a Kilimani Airbnb for 'fun' shares a romantic video with the ‘Mheshimiwa'.

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Sally Ndambuki, the lady who stabbed her friend after married Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku invited them to a Kilimani Airbnb for ‘fun’ might be dating the first-time Senator.
Sally took to her Tiktok account and shared a romantic video
with the politician.
It appears that he was giving her a surprise treat on her
birthday.
She attached a love song by Zuchu to the video, an
indication that they are in love.
The politician is alleged to have bribed police officers
after a lady who was stabbed by Sally recorded a statement at Kilimani Police
Station.
Watch the romantic video that Sally posted on TikTok with
the Senator.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments