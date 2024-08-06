Gatundu North MP, ELIJAH NJOROGE, accused of failing to pay slay queens after inviting them for ‘FUN’ - He has a ‘slaughter house’ at an estate behind Garden City Mall





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Disgruntled slay queens have reached out to Tea Master Edgar Obare and accused controversial Gatundu North Member of Parliament Elijah Njoroge of exploiting them.

The rogue MP reportedly approaches young ladies and promises to pay them some money to satisfy his manly needs.

However, he doesn’t uphold his end of the bargain after being ‘serviced’

He has a ‘slaughterhouse’ at Wilmary Estate behind Garden City Mall along Thika Road where he takes slay queens.

One of the victims leaked WhatsApp chats of the MP inviting her and her friend for a good time.

He had promised to pay them but they went home empty-handed.

Check out the expose.

















