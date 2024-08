Friday, August 23, 2024 - Passy Ma Travor, the trending lady behind the pyramid scheme where investors lost close to Ksh 300 million, lived in denial for years after she was diagnosed with HIV.

Her health had deteriorated before she started medication.

She has been on ARVs for 7 years.

Below are photos before she started taking ARVs.





She has completely transformed as seen in the photos below.

