CONFESSIONS of victims who invested millions in a dubious investment scheme executed by PASSY MA TRAVOR - She has defrauded them close to Ksh 300 million







Friday, August 23, 2024 - Thousands of investors are counting losses after they were defrauded of their hard-earned money by Passy Ma Travor, a notorious con lady who masquerades as a philanthropist and HIV activist.

Passy used her huge social media presence to convince the gullible investors to invest their money, with a promise of getting an interest of 23.5%.

Some of the victims took loans and invested all their savings in the dubious scheme.

Ma Travor has switched off her phones and disappeared after defrauding the investors.

Below are confessions from some of the victims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST