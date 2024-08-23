





Friday, August 23, 2024 - Cooperative Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biket, is enjoying soft life thanks to Oparanya’s deep pockets.

Oparanya declared his net worth is Sh 600 million during vetting and so, he can afford to give her the best life.

Mary took to her Instagram account and shared a video vaping as a celebrity hair stylist attended to her.

From the video, she is clearly enjoying life on the fast lane.

Oparanya and Mary went public about their affair a few months ago after their romantic photos leaked online.

The two-term ex-Governor said he was struggling to understand the interest people had in the photos, saying they are decent.

“Those are genuine photos. I don’t know why someone would waste time trying to circulate them. It’s unfortunate whoever took the photos leaked to the press,” said Oparanya.

Biketi also said she was not embarrassed about the photos, acknowledging the fact that Oparanya is a polygamous man.

Watch the video that she posted.

CS OPARANYA’s slay queen girlfriend, MARY BIKET, shares a video vaping as a celebrity hair stylist attends to her - Maisha Ni Soft pic.twitter.com/WwDxBlMZ7s — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 23, 2024

