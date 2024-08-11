Umetuzoea mzee and we are tired of PR stunts - Azimio MP PETER SALASYA tells RAILA the naked truth after betraying Azimio and going to bed with RUTO





Sunday, August 11, 2024 – Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has blasted ODM Leader Raila Odinga for betraying Azimio by going to bed with President William Ruto.

This is after Baba condemned police brutality and arrests during the Nane Nane protests by his foe-turned-friend, President William Ruto, with whom he formed a broad-based government.

Addressing Raila over the same, Salasya accused the former Prime Minister of shedding crocodile tears over the young people brutalized by Ruto’s government.

According to Salasya, Raila is just pulling public relations stunts by claiming to side with the youth when he joined the government that is oppressing them.

“We are now tired of your PR strategies and inside unatuchimba sisi kama Wakenya,” Salasya stated.

He urged Raila to stop commenting on local matters and focus on his African Union Commission bid.

At the same time, the Mumias East legislator faulted Raila for donating his top guns to join Ruto’s Cabinet.

“Tunakuheshimu, laking hautuheshimu baba Raila Odinga. You gave Ruto powerful men like Joho, Oparanya, Wandayi, and Mbadi, people who could have joined Gen Z and defended democracy, but we wish you all the best in your AU campaigns.

"You will make it, but leave us alone for now,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST