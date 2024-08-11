GACHAGUA begs Mt. Kenya not to abandon RUTO ahead of 2027 even after failing them as he sends a tough warning – Look!

Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed reports of Mt. Kenya withdrawing its support for President William Ruto and his administration.
Speaking at a roadside rally while
accompanying the Head of State on his development tour of Kirinyaga County,
Gachagua fired a warning to Mt. Kenya leaders threatening to walk out of Kenya
Kwanza over alleged dissatisfaction.
"As a Mt. Kenya people, this is our
government. We woke up early and invested in President William Ruto's
administration."
"I want to ask leaders not to make statements that can confuse mwananchi. That kind of nonsense should be contained on WhatsApp groups.
"When you take to public podiums, you have to
address Kenyans appropriately," he stated.
Gachagua reminded Mt. Kenya residents that the
region overwhelmingly voted for Ruto and as such, leaders from the region,
including himself will continue backing the president to the hilt.
Over the last two days, Ruto and his deputy
have retreated to Mt Kenya to launch various development projects, in a charm
offensive geared to calm down a restive vote bloc that has openly expressed its
dissatisfaction with a government it voted for almost to a man.
While Ruto is just settling after stemming a
wave of protests from Kenyans, Gachagua has found himself grappling with
speculation of an impeachment motion being lined up against him.
Over the last month, several MPs believed
to be his allies and personal aides have been arrested on suspicion of funding
the recent anti-government demonstrations.
