GACHAGUA begs Mt. Kenya not to abandon RUTO ahead of 2027 even after failing them as he sends a tough warning – Look!





Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed reports of Mt. Kenya withdrawing its support for President William Ruto and his administration.

Speaking at a roadside rally while accompanying the Head of State on his development tour of Kirinyaga County, Gachagua fired a warning to Mt. Kenya leaders threatening to walk out of Kenya Kwanza over alleged dissatisfaction.

"As a Mt. Kenya people, this is our government. We woke up early and invested in President William Ruto's administration."

"I want to ask leaders not to make statements that can confuse mwananchi. That kind of nonsense should be contained on WhatsApp groups.

"When you take to public podiums, you have to address Kenyans appropriately," he stated.

Gachagua reminded Mt. Kenya residents that the region overwhelmingly voted for Ruto and as such, leaders from the region, including himself will continue backing the president to the hilt.

Over the last two days, Ruto and his deputy have retreated to Mt Kenya to launch various development projects, in a charm offensive geared to calm down a restive vote bloc that has openly expressed its dissatisfaction with a government it voted for almost to a man.

While Ruto is just settling after stemming a wave of protests from Kenyans, Gachagua has found himself grappling with speculation of an impeachment motion being lined up against him.

Over the last month, several MPs believed to be his allies and personal aides have been arrested on suspicion of funding the recent anti-government demonstrations.

