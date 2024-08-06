UHURU now planning to chase RAILA ODINGA from Azimio after joining RUTO – We can’t have traitors in our midst





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his ODM Party may soon find themselves out of Azimio.

This is after Azimio bigwigs reached out to former President Uhuru Kenyatta to kick Raila and his ODM out of Azimio for joining President William Ruto’s government.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, PNU's Peter Munya, and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni argue that Raila can no longer be entrusted with leading the coalition due to his recent dealings with Ruto.

They thus asked Uhuru, who is the Azimio Chairman, to start the process of ejecting Raila from the coalition leadership since he cannot be trusted.

They equally asked ODM to quit Azimio formally and side with the government as its membership would purpose.

"Those who want to join the government should do so formally. This is the restructuring we are advocating for. This meeting must occur within the next 14 days," said Munya.

"Azimio is a house that we all built. We want to clean that house instead of building another house.

"The only way to clean it is to ensure that if there is anybody who wants to be in government, let him go there," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST