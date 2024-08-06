UHURU now planning to chase RAILA ODINGA from Azimio after joining RUTO – We can’t have traitors in our midst

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his ODM Party may soon find themselves out of Azimio.
This is after Azimio bigwigs
reached out to former President Uhuru Kenyatta to kick Raila and his ODM out
of Azimio for joining President William Ruto’s government.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka,
PNU's Peter Munya, and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni argue that
Raila can no longer be entrusted with leading the coalition due to his recent
dealings with Ruto.
They thus asked Uhuru, who is
the Azimio Chairman, to start the process of ejecting Raila from the coalition
leadership since he cannot be trusted.
They equally asked ODM to quit
Azimio formally and side with the government as its membership would purpose.
"Those who want to join the
government should do so formally. This is the restructuring we are advocating
for. This meeting must occur within the next 14 days," said Munya.
"Azimio is a house that we all built. We want to clean that house instead of building another house.
"The
only way to clean it is to ensure that if there is anybody who wants to be in
government, let him go there," he added.
