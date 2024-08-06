GACHAGUA now admits he is working with UHURU behind RUTO’s back – Look! No wonder he is being accused of funding the ant-government protests.





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been secretly working with former President Uhuru Kenyatta behind President William Ruto’s back.

This came up during an interview where Gachagua admitted to working in cahoots with Uhuru.

This may explain why Ruto’s government thinks Gachagua has been funding the Gen Z protests to destabilize the government, a move that saw his close allies arrested and interrogated over the issue.

At the same time, Gachagua pledged to defend Uhuru from further attacks aimed at tarnishing his legacy and reputation.

He noted that both Uhuru and his mother, Mama Ngina, and the residents of Mt Kenya had accepted his apology for previous comments.

Gachagua revealed that he frequently communicates with Uhuru and that they are collaborating on several initiatives.

"Uhuru, Mama Ngina and the mountain people accepted my apology. And besides speaking more often, there are things we are doing together," said Gachagua.

Gachagua urged Mt Kenya residents not to allow their children to be used to undermine the "king" of the Kikuyu community.

