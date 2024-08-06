GACHAGUA now admits he is working with UHURU behind RUTO’s back – Look! No wonder he is being accused of funding the ant-government protests.

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been secretly working with former President Uhuru Kenyatta behind President William Ruto’s back.
This came up during an interview where
Gachagua admitted to working in cahoots with Uhuru.
This may explain why Ruto’s government thinks
Gachagua has been funding the Gen Z protests to destabilize the government, a move that saw his close allies arrested and interrogated over the
issue.
At the same time, Gachagua pledged to defend
Uhuru from further attacks aimed at tarnishing his legacy and reputation.
He noted that both Uhuru and his mother, Mama
Ngina, and the residents of Mt Kenya had accepted his apology for previous
comments.
Gachagua revealed that he frequently
communicates with Uhuru and that they are collaborating on several initiatives.
"Uhuru, Mama Ngina and the mountain
people accepted my apology. And besides speaking more often, there are things
we are doing together," said Gachagua.
Gachagua urged Mt Kenya residents not to allow
their children to be used to undermine the "king" of the Kikuyu
community.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments