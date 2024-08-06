RAILA now confirms he is the new center of power as he brags how he has saved clueless RUTO – Look!





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - ODM leader Raila Odinga now believes he is the reason President William Ruto is free to walk around the country without backlash after the Gen Z protests thanks to the tyranny of brains he has donated to Kenya Kwanza Government.

Speaking at Toi Market, Raila stated that clueless Ruto ran to him for help after things went south and that he has donated some experts to help him steady the government

He exuded confidence that Ruto’s new broad-based government would live up to Kenyans' expectations.

Raila said his party has people who will help the President deliver on his pledges.

“We have given him experts, you will now see things changing,” Raila told a gathering at Toi Market in Nairobi Monday evening.

According to Raila, Ruto disbanded the Cabinet and asked to be given people who would assist him in delivering his promises to the people.

At the same time, Raila defended his move to join Ruto’s government and form a broad-based government that has four members of his ODM party.

Ruto nominated ODM’s two deputy party leaders, Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, national chairman John Mbadi, and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi to his Cabinet.

