UHURU breaks silence after RAILA claimed that he told him to join RUTO’s Government to quell the Gen Z protests – You won’t believe what he said

Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga claimed that Kenyatta was the one who urged him to arrange a handshake with President William Ruto to quell the Gen Z protests.
In a statement yesterday, Uhuru,
through Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, dismissed Raila’s allegation,
terming them as untrue.
He noted that Uhuru’s position
is that members of the Opposition cannot join the current Kenya Kwanza
administration.
He wondered why Raila would make
such a lie just to remain relevant politically.
“Uhuru Kenyatta’s position is
that you cannot join a government that is bent on causing all the havoc that is
caused on Kenyans, killing them, abducting them, removing all the social
support systems that were there and wastage of resources.”
“This is not a government to
join, it is actually a government that we should be working to remove as
provided for in the constitution,” Kioni stated.
The Jubilee Secretary-General
noted that Uhuru communicated to Kenyans through his letter of June 25 and that
is his thinking.
“Uhuru did communicate to
Kenyans through his letter on the 25th of June if you want to know his
thinking, his position, and why you should be careful about what Raila said and
what I hold to be untrue, then you will know that what Raila said in Elgeyo
Marakwet was misleading,” the former Ndaragwa MP added.
On Tuesday, Raila said that
Uhuru asked him to talk to President Ruto to calm the country during the
nationwide Gen Z-led protests.
The former Prime Minister also
mentioned that the former Head of State told him to find solutions to the
issues that were being raised by Gen Z.
