UHURU breaks silence after RAILA claimed that he told him to join RUTO’s Government to quell the Gen Z protests – You won’t believe what he said





Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga claimed that Kenyatta was the one who urged him to arrange a handshake with President William Ruto to quell the Gen Z protests.

In a statement yesterday, Uhuru, through Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, dismissed Raila’s allegation, terming them as untrue.

He noted that Uhuru’s position is that members of the Opposition cannot join the current Kenya Kwanza administration.

He wondered why Raila would make such a lie just to remain relevant politically.

“Uhuru Kenyatta’s position is that you cannot join a government that is bent on causing all the havoc that is caused on Kenyans, killing them, abducting them, removing all the social support systems that were there and wastage of resources.”

“This is not a government to join, it is actually a government that we should be working to remove as provided for in the constitution,” Kioni stated.

The Jubilee Secretary-General noted that Uhuru communicated to Kenyans through his letter of June 25 and that is his thinking.

“Uhuru did communicate to Kenyans through his letter on the 25th of June if you want to know his thinking, his position, and why you should be careful about what Raila said and what I hold to be untrue, then you will know that what Raila said in Elgeyo Marakwet was misleading,” the former Ndaragwa MP added.

On Tuesday, Raila said that Uhuru asked him to talk to President Ruto to calm the country during the nationwide Gen Z-led protests.

The former Prime Minister also mentioned that the former Head of State told him to find solutions to the issues that were being raised by Gen Z.

The Kenyan DAILY POST