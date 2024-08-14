This is why WAMUCHOMBA is sympathizing with new Treasury CS JOHN MBADI as he comes face-to-face with reality on the ground

Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has sympathized with newly appointed Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, saying the task ahead of him is humongous.
This is after Mbadi officially
took over the Treasury from his predecessor Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u on Monday.
In a statement, Wamuchomba
claimed that Mbadi was handed over a struggling ministry, which she termed a
'shell without honey'.
However, she affirmed that she
had no doubts about the capability of the new Treasury CS but had doubts about
the status of his assignment.
"I sympathize with my buddy
CS for Treasury John Mbadi.”
“Listening to His predecessor, I
have many doubts, not in the person of Mbadi, but on the status of the
assignment.”
“No sane man will allow you to
dig his hive if there’s any honey left. The shell given to Mbadi has no honey
left.”
“We have obviously ignored the
Laffer Curve principle of taxation and politicized taxation," Wamuchomba
remarked.
In his handover speech, Ndung'u
spoke firmly against high taxation stating that it would not raise high revenue
even as the country struggled with little revenue.
However, Mbadi affirmed that he
was working on ways of reducing tax expenditure and was considering some of the
proposals that were in the Finance Bill 2024.
