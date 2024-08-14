This is why WAMUCHOMBA is sympathizing with new Treasury CS JOHN MBADI as he comes face-to-face with reality on the ground





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has sympathized with newly appointed Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, saying the task ahead of him is humongous.

This is after Mbadi officially took over the Treasury from his predecessor Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u on Monday.

In a statement, Wamuchomba claimed that Mbadi was handed over a struggling ministry, which she termed a 'shell without honey'.

However, she affirmed that she had no doubts about the capability of the new Treasury CS but had doubts about the status of his assignment.

"I sympathize with my buddy CS for Treasury John Mbadi.”

“Listening to His predecessor, I have many doubts, not in the person of Mbadi, but on the status of the assignment.”

“No sane man will allow you to dig his hive if there’s any honey left. The shell given to Mbadi has no honey left.”

“We have obviously ignored the Laffer Curve principle of taxation and politicized taxation," Wamuchomba remarked.

In his handover speech, Ndung'u spoke firmly against high taxation stating that it would not raise high revenue even as the country struggled with little revenue.

However, Mbadi affirmed that he was working on ways of reducing tax expenditure and was considering some of the proposals that were in the Finance Bill 2024.

