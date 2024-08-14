RAILA’s man OPIYO WANDAYI is not helping as EPRA announces new fuel prices – Look! Kenyans expected better from him





Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Kenyans are set to continue paying high fuel prices despite President William Ruto appointing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM expert Opiyo Wandayi to head the Energy and Petroleum Ministry.

This comes after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) retained the same high rates for July to be used in August, contrary to Kenyans' expectations that prices would drop with Wandayi now in charge of the docket.

The latest review by EPRA retains the prices of Super Petrol at Ksh188.84 per litre in Nairobi, and Diesel at Ksh171.60, while Kerosene will cost Ksh161.75 per litre.

Just last month, the Government increased the RML from Ksh18 to Ksh25 per litre for both petrol and diesel, a move that added Ksh7 per litre to fuel costs.

This hike, combined with the lingering effects of the now-nullified Finance Act 2023, which had doubled the VAT on fuel from 8 per to 16 per cent, has kept fuel prices high.

