UDA MP calls for a split of Mt Kenya region into two; Mt Kenya West under GACHAGUA and Mt Kenya East under KINDIKI and MUTURI





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku proposes splitting the Mt Kenya region into East and West, arguing it's too big to have a single political kingpin.

Mt Kenya region comprises Kiambu, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Laikipia, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the undisputed king of the Mt Kenya region, a thing that is irking President William Ruto and his mafia.

Now, Ruto and his poodle boys have rented Ruku, who is now advocating for the splitting of the Mt Kenya region

In his speech, Ruku said Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi should be classified as Mt Kenya East and their kingpins should be Justin Bedan Muturi and Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

On the other side, he said Mt Kenya West which comprises Kiambu Murang'a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Nakuru, and Laikipia should be classified as Mt Kenya West where Gachagua will be their kingpin.

