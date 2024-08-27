KALONZO MUSYOKA threatens to lead mass action over RUTO’s controversial University Funding Model





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has threatened to lead mass action to oppose the controversial university funding model introduced by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

Speaking in Githurai on Sunday, Kalonzo threatened to mobilise demonstrations in the country if President William Ruto's administration proceeds with implementing the new funding model.

The former vice president criticised the new funding model, calling it a 'corrupt higher education model' that Kenyans should reject.

“We will mobilise this country to say No! to this corrupt higher education funding model.

"We have the experience, the determination and the prayers to stand in the gap and refuse to allow this country to go back into dictatorship.

"Zakayo has failed the people of Kenya,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo accused the government of rolling out the controversial model without proper public participation and stakeholder engagement.

“We give notice to the government, which appears clueless about managing this essential sector, If the plan is to make university education a privilege only for the affluent, then the marginalized will rise to reclaim their rightful access,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST