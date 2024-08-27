RAILA ODINGA will win the AUC Chairperson seat with or without RUTO’s support – Lawyer STEVE OGOLLA says





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has a strong international connection that will help him win the African Union Chairperson seat in February 2025, lawyer Steve Ogolla has said.

Ogolla said Raila Odinga has over the years developed deep international networks and he can win the seat without President William Ruto and the Kenya government's support.

"He has his own international appeal and deep networks across Africa and the globe.

"And I think he is capable of sustaining his campaign for the AUC chairmanship even without the support of the government.

"But because this must be a government-sponsored project, I think it is refreshing to see Kenyans uniting to push for his bid.

"I think it is a decent shot. Chances are may just win it. We just wish him the very best," Ogolla said.

Speaking with Citizen TV, Ogolla emphasized that Raila's role in post-election negotiations, known as "handshakes," has earned him international respect and is seen as a mark of statesmanship and African leadership.

“The handshakes have a particular international appeal. they have lent him the kind of legitimacy he needs as he aims for the AUC chairmanship.

"Because in the region and the global south, political stability is an important imperative for good governance and the fact that fierce political leaders can build consensus quickly after an election, while locally we may protest, internationally, it is seen as an act of statesmanship and Africanism.

Raila also brings his deep political infrastructure across the region," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST