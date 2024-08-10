Two people arrested as police recover sacks of bhang in Juja (PHOTOs).





Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and Transnational Organized Crime Unit discovered a Toyota Sienta with the registration number KDQ 905H parked next to Georgina Apartments in the Mastore area of Juja Sub-County.

The car had two occupants, David Ochieng Okoth and Christopher Odipo Ochieng, who were taken into custody after dried plant material believed to be cannabis was found in their car.



The search was extended to house no. G2 and house no. G3 where six sacks of cannabis were recovered.



Meanwhile, the DCI advises the public to refrain from engaging in illegal activities to earn a living. The DCI's relentless fight against crime will eventually capture the criminals.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.